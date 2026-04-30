Aberdeen Investments names Marianne Zangerl as global head of multi-asset and alternative investment solutions

Succeeds Darren Wolf

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read

Aberdeen Investments has promoted Marianne Zangerl to global head of multi-asset and alternative investment solutions, Investment Week can reveal.

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