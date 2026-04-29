'Common sense prevails' as Pensions Schemes Bill passes with investment trusts included

Following industry pressure

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

Investment industry figures have welcomed the inclusion of listed investment companies (LICs) within the government’s flagship Pension Schemes Bill after the House of Lords accepted a final draft on Tuesday (28 April) evening.

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