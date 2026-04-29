Amundi attracts highest quarterly net inflows in four years in Q1 2026

AUM increased to €2.4trn

Michael Nelson
clock • 1 min read

Strong demand from retail clients saw Amundi record its highest level of inflows in more than four years in the first quarter of 2026.

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