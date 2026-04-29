Investor gold demand declines in Q1 2026 as geopolitical volatility clouds sentiment

World Gold Council report

Michael Nelson
clock • 3 min read

Investor demand for gold dropped in the first quarter of 2026, according to the World Gold Council’s (WGC) latest report, but persistent geopolitical instability could see strong demand return.

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