Woodhill's Paul Wood: Long-term oil price more likely to be $20 than $200

Risk of 'too much' oil

clock • 2 min read

A lot has been written about the Strait of Hormuz and we are not going to add to it. While the world’s attention has been focused on Iran, a lot has been happening elsewhere.

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