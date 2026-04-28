BlackRock launches four iShares ETFs with domestic and foreign focuses

Tracking STOXX Focus indices

clock • 1 min read

BlackRock has launched four iShares ETFs after the franchise helped the firm attract €34bn in Q1 to sit atop the European fund flow league table.

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Jack Roach

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