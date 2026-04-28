House of Lords urges government to end fiscal headroom 'raiding'

Outlook must be longer term

Linus Uhlig
clock • 3 min read

The UK government must stop using fiscal headroom as a "piggy bank that can be raided", according to a report from the House of Lords (HoL).

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Linus Uhlig
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Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is chief reporter at Investment Week

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