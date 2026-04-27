Portfolio Thinking appoints veteran Neil Brown as co-founder and director

28 years of experience

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

Portfolio Thinking has hired Neil Brown as founder and director to bolster to firm’s offerings to financial advisers, wealth managers and institutional clients across the UK.

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Patrick Brusnahan
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