EWI board proposes eleventh-hour tender offers if shareholders reject Saba again

AGM on 30 April

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

The board of Edinburgh Worldwide investment trust (EWI) has confirmed details of two separate tender offers it intends to provide should shareholders vote in its favour at the upcoming annual general meeting (30 April).

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