Shackleton to acquire Hawksmoor parent firm Hurst Point and create £17.5bn advice giant

Financial terms not disclosed

Isabel Baxter
clock • 2 min read

Shackleton has entered into an agreement to acquire Hurst Point Group (Hurst Point) in a deal that will create one of the UK’s largest independent financial planning firms.

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Isabel Baxter
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Isabel Baxter

News editor at Professional Adviser

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