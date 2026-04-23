Man Group AUM grows in Q1 2026 despite $1.6bn hit in fund flows

Strong performance in alternatives

Michael Nelson
clock • 1 min read

Man Group’s assets under management (AUM) increased in the first quarter of 2026, as strong performance within its alternatives division offset net outflows over the period.

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