'Invest for the Future' campaign kicks off to shift Britain's perception on investing

Headed by Savvy the Squirrel

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

The government has officially launched its campaign to shift long-standing perceptions about investing today (23 April), aiming to support more people in seeing investing as something for them.

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