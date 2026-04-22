AJ Bell removes three strategies from Favourite Funds list

Adds Dodge & Cox fund

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

AJ Bell has shed funds managed by Schroders, Barings and Premier Miton from its Favourite Funds list, while adding the Dodge & Cox Worldwide Global Stock fund, in its Q1 2026 update.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Michael Nelson
Author spotlight

Michael Nelson

View profile
More from Michael Nelson

Man Group AUM grows in Q1 2026 despite $1.6bn hit in fund flows

'Invest for the Future' campaign kicks off to shift Britain's perception on investing

More on Funds

L&G places £50bn liquidity funds on Calastone's tokenised network
Funds

L&G places £50bn liquidity funds on Calastone's tokenised network

Available in Ethereum and EVM blockchains

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 15 April 2026 • 1 min read
Deep Dive: Knowledge gap a threat as LTAFs enter Stocks & Shares ISAs
Funds

Deep Dive: Knowledge gap a threat as LTAFs enter Stocks & Shares ISAs

'Suitability must keep pace with ambition'

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 10 April 2026 • 3 min read
Tech stocks and trackers in demand as ISA season closes
Funds

Tech stocks and trackers in demand as ISA season closes

US exposure favoured

Alex Sebastian
clock 09 April 2026 • 1 min read
Trustpilot