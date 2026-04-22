FCA and PRA streamline and simplify senior managers regime

Consultation on wider changes

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 2 min read

The Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority have reformed the Senior Managers and Certification Regime (SMCR) to lower costs and boost flexibility.

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Patrick Brusnahan
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