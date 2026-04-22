HSBC promotes Desmond Kuang to CIO for Asia

Effective from 6 July

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read

HSBC has promoted Desmond Kuang to chief investment officer for Asia, effective from 6 July 2026.

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Cristian Angeloni
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