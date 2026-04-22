UK inflation rises to 3.3% in March as Iran conflict impacts fuel prices

Motor fuel rose 4.7%

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

UK inflation jumped to 3.3% in the twelve months to March 2026, up from 3% in February, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics.

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