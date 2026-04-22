Aberdeen Group AUMA drops £8.3bn in Q1 2026 amid geopolitical uncertainty

ii continues to grow

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

Assets under management and advice (AUMA) at Aberdeen Group fell £8.3bn in the first quarter of 2026, with geopolitical tension denting investor and market confidence.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Michael Nelson
Author spotlight

Michael Nelson

View profile
More from Michael Nelson

Stonehage Fleming reshuffles $4bn GBI Equity strategy management team

UK to be pushed to technical recession 'brink' by Middle East conflict

More on Industry

UBS and Lloyds among eight firms added to FCA's AI safety tests
Industry

UBS and Lloyds among eight firms added to FCA's AI safety tests

'Harnessing innovation responsibly'

Alex Sebastian
clock 21 April 2026 • 2 min read
FTSE 100 CEO pay rises 18% year-on-year
Industry

FTSE 100 CEO pay rises 18% year-on-year

ESG importance wanes

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 20 April 2026 • 2 min read
EM investing pioneer Mark Mobius dies
Industry

EM investing pioneer Mark Mobius dies

At the age of 89

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 16 April 2026 • 2 min read
Trustpilot