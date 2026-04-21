UK REIT M&A about 'winning the losers game' on pricing

Scale paramount

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 3 min read

Consolidation has been rife in the UK REIT sector, with many looking to take advantage of the greater liquidity, but accurately pricing assets to sell is paramount, according to REIT managers.

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Patrick Brusnahan
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