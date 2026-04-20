Former Global X ETFs Europe head Rob Oliver resurfaces with Aura ETFs launch

Defence ETF already launched

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

The former head of Global X ETFs Europe, Rob Oliver, has resurfaced as the founder and CEO of Aura ETFs.

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Linus Uhlig
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Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is chief reporter at Investment Week

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