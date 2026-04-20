FTSE 100 CEO pay rises 18% year-on-year

ESG importance wanes

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

Median FTSE 100 CEO renumeration increased by 18% from 2024 to 2025 amid a battle for top global talent.

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Linus Uhlig
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Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is chief reporter at Investment Week

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