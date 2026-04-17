Impax Environmental Markets shareholders approve exit tender

46.1% turnout

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

Shareholders in Impax Environmental Markets (IEM) have voted to approve its proposed exit tender offer, with 99.97% of votes in favour of the proposal.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is chief reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Schroders shareholders overwhelmingly greenlight Nuveen takeover

One third of UK investors prioritise sustainability over returns

More on Investment Trusts

Nick Train: 'Glory days' of generalist active investment management are over for now
Investment Trusts

Nick Train: 'Glory days' of generalist active investment management are over for now

8% portfolio in Schroders

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 16 April 2026 • 3 min read
Saba ups stake in BlackRock Smaller Companies to 11.6%
Investment Trusts

Saba ups stake in BlackRock Smaller Companies to 11.6%

Activist campaign continues

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 14 April 2026 • 1 min read
HVPE reveals $400m tender offer to enhance shareholder liquidity
Investment Trusts

HVPE reveals $400m tender offer to enhance shareholder liquidity

Trading at 29.1% discount

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 14 April 2026 • 2 min read
Trustpilot