FCA finalises clearer short selling legislation to cut administrative burden

'Smarter regulation in action'

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

The Financial Conduct Authority has introduced clearer and simpler UK short selling rules that aim to reduce reporting burdens for firms while keeping regulatory oversight.

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Patrick Brusnahan
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