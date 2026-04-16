Schroders AUM falls as Middle East uncertainty forces risk-off stance

From £823.7bn to £814.4bn

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

Schroders reported a drop in its group assets under management during the first quarter of 2026, as a result of shifting client sentiment amid the conflict in Iran.

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Linus Uhlig
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Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is chief reporter at Investment Week

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