UK retail investors prioritise energy and defence in Q1 2026 as markets reprice risk

eToro data

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

UK retail investors piled into oil, defence and software stocks in the first quarter of 2026 against a backdrop of geopolitical tension, conflict in the Middle East and AI advancement, according to the latest data from eToro.

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