Allspring strikes deal to acquire GIA Partners' investment team

Founded by ex-JPM's Eduardo Cortes

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

Allspring Global Investments has entered into an agreement to acquire the investment team of GIA Partners in a boost to the firm’s fixed income offering.

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Linus Uhlig
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Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is chief reporter at Investment Week

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