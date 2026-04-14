IMF warns UK faces economic hit from war as it cuts growth forecasts

Slashes expectations to 0.8%

clock • 3 min read

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned the UK will see a hit to economic growth from the war in the Middle East.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

More on Markets

IMF warns UK faces economic hit from war as it cuts growth forecasts
Markets

IMF warns UK faces economic hit from war as it cuts growth forecasts

Slashes expectations to 0.8%

Alex Sebastian
clock 14 April 2026 • 3 min read
Market Movers blog: US markets make further gains as hope for Middle East resolution persists
Markets

Market Movers blog: US markets make further gains as hope for Middle East resolution persists

Latest news and analysis

Investment Week
clock 14 April 2026 • 1 min read
JM Finn's Jon Cunliffe: Mispriced opportunities in short-dated gilts
Markets

JM Finn's Jon Cunliffe: Mispriced opportunities in short-dated gilts

'To outperform cash'

Jon Cunliffe
clock 14 April 2026 • 3 min read
Trustpilot