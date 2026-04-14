Food sales spike 6.8% in March as Easter holidays provide boost

Growing concern over costs

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

An early Easter helped boost UK retail sales to an above-average increase in March, but longer-term cost pressures as a result of conflict in the Middle East are causing concern.

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