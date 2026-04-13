Optimism at six-year low among UK CFOs amid Middle East conflict

Six in ten concerned about energy costs

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

UK chief financial officer confidence fell to a net -57% in Q1 2026, down from -13% in the previous quarter and the lowest in has been in six years.

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