Crispin Odey drops £79m libel case over sexual misconduct claims

'Forced to accept'

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 2 min read

Former hedge fund manager Crispin Odey has chosen to abandon his £79m libel claim against the Financial Times over its reporting of sexual misconduct allegations against him.

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