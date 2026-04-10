Impax Asset Management shares nosedive as AUM drops 8% in Q1 2026

IEM exit tender on horizon

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

Shares in Impax Asset Management went into freefall today (10 April) after a stock exchange note showed the company's assets under management (AUM) drop by 8% in Q1 2026.

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