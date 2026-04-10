Retail footfall for March falls short of expectations despite Easter boost

Consumer confidence fragile

Michael Nelson
clock • 1 min read

An early Easter helped boost UK retail footfall in March, according to data published by the British Retail Consortium and Sensormatic today (10 April), but consumer confidence remains fragile amid geopolitical uncertainty.

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