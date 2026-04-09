Premier Miton Investors hires Aditya Khowala as head of global equities

Two decades at Fidelity

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

Premier Miton Investors has appointed Aditya Khowala as head of global equities to bolster the company’s equity platform and leadership team.

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Patrick Brusnahan
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