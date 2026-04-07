LTAF AUM surges to £7.3bn as ISA changes take effect

LTAFs now in S&S ISAs

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

Long-term asset funds (LTAFs) have reached £7.3bn in assets under management as the market continues to grow.

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Linus Uhlig
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Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is chief reporter at Investment Week

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