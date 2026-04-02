Hargreaves Lansdown drops Baillie Gifford American from Wealth Shortlist

Volatility too high

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

Hargreaves Lansdown has decided to remove the Baillie Gifford American fund from its Wealth Shortlist.

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Patrick Brusnahan
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