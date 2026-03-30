Schroders selects former Credit Suisse Luxembourg CEO as head of Europe

Based in Zurich

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

Asset manager Schroders has appointed Patrick Schwyzer as head of client group, Europe, effective from 7 April.

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