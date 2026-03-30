Impax Environmental Markets' performance lags again in 2025

Exit tender vote looms

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

Impax Environmental Markets (IEM) has posted another year of “disappointing performance” for 2025, according to its annual results published today (30 March), as its upcoming exit tender offer vote looms large.

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