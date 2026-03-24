Analysts warn of Middle East conflict's 'fresh shock' to EM economies

Fidelity Analyst survey

Linus Uhlig
clock • 3 min read

A swathe of analysts have warned that conflict in the Middle East could have a significant adverse impact on emerging market (EM) economies.

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Linus Uhlig
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Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is chief reporter at Investment Week

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