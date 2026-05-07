EM investors hold their nerve amid Strait of Hormuz standoff

Little change to allocations

Maria Nicholls
clock • 2 min read

Emerging market funds’ regional allocations have barely changed since January, despite conflict in the Middle East leaving many economies vulnerable to disruption in energy supplies.

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Maria Nicholls
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