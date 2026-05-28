Dragon Capital founder Dominic Scriven on his team of 'governance warriors'

Vietnam reclassified as EM

Michael Nelson
clock • 4 min read

Employees at Dragon Capital are “governance warriors” fighting for greater transparency in emerging markets, according to the firm’s founder Dominic Scriven.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Michael Nelson
Author spotlight

Michael Nelson

View profile
More from Michael Nelson

Workspace Group and IEM outline details of Saba-requisitioned meetings

Dividend payments hit record $419bn in the first quarter of 2026

More on Emerging markets

EM investors hold their nerve amid Strait of Hormuz standoff
Emerging markets

EM investors hold their nerve amid Strait of Hormuz standoff

Little change to allocations

Maria Nicholls
Maria Nicholls
clock 07 May 2026 • 2 min read
Morningstar Wealth's Mark Preskett: Brazilian equities shine amid global uncertainty
Emerging markets

Morningstar Wealth's Mark Preskett: Brazilian equities shine amid global uncertainty

Attractive valuations

Mark Preskett
clock 29 April 2026 • 3 min read
Cusana Capital's Robert Marshall-Lee: India's growth opportunities Europe can only dream of
Emerging markets

Cusana Capital's Robert Marshall-Lee: India's growth opportunities Europe can only dream of

'Buy the dip'

Rob Marshall-Lee
clock 15 April 2026 • 4 min read
Trustpilot