Political instability hits fund group allocations to UK gilts

Quilter Investor Trends survey

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

Recent political turmoil in Westminster has had a negative impact on fund group allocations to UK assets, according to Quilter’s latest Investor Trends survey.

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