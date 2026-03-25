Investment Week reveals fund selector Leaders List 2026: Part One

Honouring investment change-makers

Katrina Lloyd
clock • 4 min read

Investment Week is excited to unveil the names in the first half of its Leaders List 2026, which recognises the contribution of senior fund selection investment leaders, in association with Artemis.

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Katrina Lloyd
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