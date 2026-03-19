Federal Reserve holds interest rates again as cut expectations remain

Brent crude up 8%

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 2 min read

The Federal Reserve has decided to hold interest rates at 3.5%-3.75%, maintaining the same range since December.

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Patrick Brusnahan
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