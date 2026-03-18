Fidelity Europe underperforms benchmark in 2025 despite European tailwinds

First results since HET merger

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

Fidelity Europe trust (FEV) significantly underperformed its benchmark – the FTSE World Europe ex UK index – in 2025 as “investor enthusiasm” remained in a narrow number of stocks, according to its annual results for the year.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Michael Nelson
Author spotlight

Michael Nelson

View profile
More from Michael Nelson

Central banks expected to hold rates and wait for 'fog' to lift

Impax Environmental Markets board sets out exit tender offer details in final Saba showdown

Trustpilot