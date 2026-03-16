The Diversity Project rebrands to Inclusion in Finance in global push

Collaboration of three organisations

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 2 min read

The Diversity Project UK, Diversity Project Europe and Nicsa’s Diversity Project North America have rebranded to Inclusion in Finance (IIF) in a bid to further global cooperation.

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Cristian Angeloni
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