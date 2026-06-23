Ex-Schroders CEO Peter Harrison joins Chikara Investments as strategic adviser

To support growth and development

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read

Peter Harrison, former group CEO of Schroders, has joined Chikara Investments as a strategic adviser to support the firm’s growth and strategic development.

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Cristian Angeloni
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