Enter Fund Manager Awards industry categories: PR/Marketing/Technology Partner of the Year

Closing date for entries is 23 April

Katrina Lloyd
clock • 3 min read

Investment Week is pleased to invite entries for the industry categories at the Fund Manager of the Year Awards for groups supporting asset and wealth managers in the UK.

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Katrina Lloyd
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Katrina Lloyd

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