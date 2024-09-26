FCA SDR implementation policy for portfolio management to be delayed to Q2 2025

The Financial Conduct Authority has revealed it will publish its policy paper on the implementation of the Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR) for portfolio managers in Q2 2025.
Speaking at a press conference about the FCA's annual meeting today (26 September), Sarah Pritchard, executive director of markets and international, said the regulator is currently reviewing the responses to the consultation regarding the extension of the rules to portfolio management. FCA 'considering' extending SDR flexibility to portfolio management But when asked about timelines, as the SDR naming and marketing rules are set to come into force from 2 December, she said the regulator intends to publish the policy statement setting out timings and expectations for the portfolio man...
