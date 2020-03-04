FCA
FCA eyes greater climate disclosures for listed firms
Follows work of TCFD
FCA's Megan Butler: Regulator faces 'struggle' to achieve diversity at senior levels
Women in Investment Festival
FCA reveals extent of '10% rule' breaches - reports
Following FoI request
FCA's Megan Butler: Gender diversity progressing but 'sector still lagging'
Women in Investment Festival
The long climb: Asset managers 'have work to do' before fund objectives are useful for investors
Aiming for 'more clarity and consistency'
FCA warns asset managers: 'Act now' on LIBOR
Ceases to function at the end of 2021
UK wealth managers cut property exposure on liquidity fears
Latest FE fundinfo Adviser Fund Index
NEDs: Devil might be in the detail
Why industry needs to take non-executive directors more seriously
Gina Miller calls for Chancellor to review Andrew Bailey's appointment at BoE
'Regulatory failures' during FCA tenure
FCA confesses to Freedom of Information data breach
From November 2019
JPM set to enter UK personal banking market - reports
Will offer savings and loan products
Rodrigs resurfaces with new boutique after River & Mercantile conduct breach
Manager talks exclusively to Investment Week
FCA names Sheldon Mills strategy and competition exec director
Filling Christopher Woodlard's shoes
Regulation Blog: Barclays CEO under FCA investigation over Epstein scandal
MiFID II, SMCR and beyond
FCA and BoE warn of politically motivated equivalence decisions on UK
UK must have scope to amend own rules
FCA warns on conflicts of interest with Best Buy lists
Dear CEO letter
Rathbones' Webb expects change as first value assessments published
Initial assessment of value publications to be released
FCA appoints Christopher Woolard as interim chief executive
Following Bailey's BoE role
FCA orders Tilney and S&W to rethink terms of £45bn merger
'Number of issues' found
FCA targets ACD 'conflict of interest' in letter to fund managers
Concerns surrounding risk management
FCA says lack of proper PI cover places 'unfair' burden on FSCS and firms
Dear CEO letter sent today
FCA admits not holding central record of fund suspensions - reports
Head of regulator prepares to move to BoE
FCA raised concerns with ACDs twice before Woodford collapse
Kept details private
Fidelity CEO Richards backs new open-ended fund rules - reports
Follows Woodford collapse