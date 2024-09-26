IW Sustainable & Impact Focus: Four fund selectors on opportunities, SDR growing pains and their industry wish list

Event on 19 September

Katrina Lloyd
clock • 1 min read

Investment Week spoke to four delegates at our recent Sustainable & Impact Market Focus event about how they are navigating this rapidly changing part of the market.

We were pleased to hear the latest views from: Paul Dennis, investment director, Holden & Partners; James Peel, portfolio manager, Titan Asset Management; Jacob Kasaska, research associate, MainStreet Partners; and Russell Waite, head of sustainability, Affinity Private Wealth.    They discussed sectors where they are finding interesting sustainable opportunities and product development that is allowing them to create more diversified sustainable portfolios.  Our delegates also addressed challenges for the industry, including uncertainties around SDR labels, as well as what the...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Katrina Lloyd
Author spotlight

Katrina Lloyd

Editor-in-Chief

View profile
More from Katrina Lloyd

On the night: Sustainable Investment Awards 2024 in pictures

Investment Week reveals winners of the Sustainable Investment Awards 2024

More on ESG

On the night: Sustainable Investment Awards 2024 in pictures
ESG

On the night: Sustainable Investment Awards 2024 in pictures

Bringing the sustainable investment industry together

Investment Week
clock 25 September 2024 • 1 min read
MSCI ditches ESG label from indices to comply with EU and UK naming rules
ESG

MSCI ditches ESG label from indices to comply with EU and UK naming rules

Amid incoming SDR rules

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 23 September 2024 • 1 min read
Investment Week reveals winners of the Sustainable Investment Awards 2024
ESG

Investment Week reveals winners of the Sustainable Investment Awards 2024

Ceremony on 19 September

Katrina Lloyd
Katrina Lloyd
clock 20 September 2024 • 5 min read
Trustpilot