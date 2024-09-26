IW Sustainable & Impact Focus: Four fund selectors on opportunities, SDR growing pains and their industry wish list

Investment Week spoke to four delegates at our recent Sustainable & Impact Market Focus event about how they are navigating this rapidly changing part of the market.
We were pleased to hear the latest views from: Paul Dennis, investment director, Holden & Partners; James Peel, portfolio manager, Titan Asset Management; Jacob Kasaska, research associate, MainStreet Partners; and Russell Waite, head of sustainability, Affinity Private Wealth. They discussed sectors where they are finding interesting sustainable opportunities and product development that is allowing them to create more diversified sustainable portfolios. Our delegates also addressed challenges for the industry, including uncertainties around SDR labels, as well as what the...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes