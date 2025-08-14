FCA whistleblowing cases rise to over 300 in Q2 2025

FCA closes 350 reports

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

In Q2 2025 (April to June), the Financial Conduct Authority received 315 whistleblowing cases, mainly concerning compliance.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Patrick Brusnahan
Author spotlight

Patrick Brusnahan

View profile
More from Patrick Brusnahan

UK investment industry hits record £10trn AUM

Investor confidence sinks worldwide as economic concerns prevail

More on Regulation

FE fundinfo's Helen Slater: Five changes to look for in forthcoming SFDR review
Regulation

FE fundinfo's Helen Slater: Five changes to look for in forthcoming SFDR review

Due to be announced in Q4

Helen Slater
clock 12 August 2025 • 4 min read
Woodford Investment Management hits back at FCA's fines alongside ban for Woodford
Regulation

Woodford Investment Management hits back at FCA's fines alongside ban for Woodford

‘No effect’ pending appeal

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 05 August 2025 • 4 min read
FCA bans and fines Neil Woodford and Woodford IM £46m
Regulation

FCA bans and fines Neil Woodford and Woodford IM £46m

Appealed to Upper Tribunal

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 05 August 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot